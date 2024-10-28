Pat Shingleton:

A strong front moving through early Sunday morning could activate a severe storm. The front will outrun the cold air so no frozen precipitation is expected. Snowflakes take on a variety of sizes but these crystals have one thing in common; the same number of sides or facets. Should we receive some snow this winter, take a closer look. Johannes Kepler was one of the most noted scientists ever and wrote a book describing the six cornered snowflake, called "sexangula." The French philosopher, Rene Descartes, questioned the six sides and when Robert Hooke invented the microscope in the 1660's, the first thing he examined was the snowflake and its six sides. The reason for the six sides involves the atomic structure of a water crystal which also has six sides. A snowflake dances in the air and forms when each of the six corners grabs more moisture. From snowflakes to presents. Here are some Christmas gifts. Number 1 includes a small tree branch, painted green with a piece of wire twisted to the branch, wrapped with a bullet to the other end. Number 2 includes a box of salt with a pocket knife taped to it. The third gift includes task a 3-foot long piece of steel rod with a door key welded to the tip and a handle attached to the other end. Gift Number 1 comes from my favorite brother-in-law, Frank Kean and is a “Cartridge in a Bare Tree.” Gift number 2 comes from my former director Stan Smith called a “Salt with a Deadly Weapon.” Lee Roy Lagrange’s contraption is used to “Unlock an Elephant’s Trunk.”