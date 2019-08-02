Party with Hardy: Details released about American Idol winner's homecoming concert

BATON ROUGE - After months of waiting, Louisiana native and "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy is coming home for a special concert this fall.

The Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash is set for September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs. Tickets can be purchased online for $30 or at the gate for $50. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m.

Special guests include LeRoux, Sara Collins, and Parish County Line.

There is no LSU football game set for the day of the concert.

The teen has had a busy couple of months after winning "American Idol" in May. He’s made his rounds on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel and "Good Morning America." Just last month, Hardy took the stage in the nation’s capital on the Fourth of July performing in the Capitol Fourth Concert.