Party with furry friends at West Felciana's 6th annual Wags and Whiskers Gala

7 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 July 13, 2018 1:52 PM July 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE- The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society is gearing up for the 6th annual Wags and Whiskers Gala.

The benefit event is being held July 21 from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Hemingbough Cultural Center. Festivities include a silent auction, fetch and run, dog kissing booth and a wine bottle roulette wheel.

According to a release, the Delta Drifters will be entertaining guests all night. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at BonTempTix or at the Bank of St. Francisville.

Guests will also have the opportunity to adopt a cat or dog or donate to the shelter.

