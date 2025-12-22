68°
Party with furry friends at West Felciana's 6th annual Wags and Whiskers Gala
ST. FRANCISVILLE- The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society is gearing up for the 6th annual Wags and Whiskers Gala.
The benefit event is being held July 21 from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Hemingbough Cultural Center. Festivities include a silent auction, fetch and run, dog kissing booth and a wine bottle roulette wheel.
According to a release, the Delta Drifters will be entertaining guests all night. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at BonTempTix or at the Bank of St. Francisville.
Guests will also have the opportunity to adopt a cat or dog or donate to the shelter.
