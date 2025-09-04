87°
Parts of I-10 west, Dalrymple Drive to be closed Thursday night into Friday morning for I-10 widening

Thursday, September 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Stretches of I-10 westbound and Dalrymple Drive will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning as crews continue work on the I-10 Widening Project near the University Lakes. 

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that I-10 westbound from Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Avenue will have the right, outside lane closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dalrymple Drive from East Lakeshore Drive to March Street will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. 

Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the bridge deck for the new City Park Lake bridge as part of the I-10 widening. 

