Parts of I-10 west, Dalrymple Drive to be closed Thursday night into Friday morning for I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE — Stretches of I-10 westbound and Dalrymple Drive will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning as crews continue work on the I-10 Widening Project near the University Lakes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that I-10 westbound from Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Avenue will have the right, outside lane closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dalrymple Drive from East Lakeshore Drive to March Street will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the bridge deck for the new City Park Lake bridge as part of the I-10 widening.