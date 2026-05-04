Partial street closures near Florida Blvd. to begin Friday

Image via: Mayor's Office

BATON ROUGE – The City-Parish Traffic Engineering Division is making changes to several streets in Baton Rouge that will cause partial street closures starting at the end of the week.



On Friday, June 17, changes will come to streets just south of Florida Boulevard near the intersection of Ardenwood Drive.



The changes are a part of the Residential Traffic Calming Program and include two partial street closures approximately 360 feet south of Florida Boulevard, one partial closure being on Kentwood and another on South Carrollton. (see map)



The partial closures will prohibit vehicles from going southbound from Florida Boulevard.



In addition, the changes to the streets include the creation of multi-way stops at the following locations:



W. Ardenwood at Glenwood Drive

W. Ardenwood at Arden Place

Marion Drive at Eastwood Drive