Part of Old Baker Zachary Road to be permanently closed due to work on Comite River Diversion

ZACHARY — Part of Old Baker Zachary Road will be permanently closed on Monday as work continues on the Comite River Diversion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.

The stretch of Old Baker Zachary Road between Spur Lane and 3,000 feet south of Kirkwood Lane in Zachary will be shut down for good, the Corps said.

For detours, the Corps provided the following alternate routes:

- Residents north of Kirkwood Lane can travel north on Old Baker Zachary Road to New Weis Road to access La. 19.

- Residents south of Spur Lane can travel south on Old Baker Zachary Road to Heck Young Road to reach La. 964 or Twin Oaks Drive to reach La. 19.

The closure is due to construction on the Comite River Diversion Channel, a 12-mile diversion channel connecting the Comite River to the Mississippi River designed to reduce urban flooding risks.