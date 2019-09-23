90°
Part of North River Road will be shut down this weekend due to construction
DENHAM SPRINGS- Police announced that they will be shutting down River Road North for the weekend due to construction.
The Denham Springs Police Department says that Ratcliff Construction will be conducting a sewer tie-in for the Harvest Manor construction site. The area will be shut down between LA 16 and Centerville from Friday morning to Sunday evening. Authorities are asking drivers to find alternative routes.
