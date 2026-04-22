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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 3-vehicle crash along I-12 WB near Juban Crossing exit causes several miles of congestion

4 hours 51 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 8:10 AM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A crash along I-12 westbound near the Juban Crossing exit caused traffic to be backed up several miles on Wednesday morning. 

The crash, which was first reported around 7:44 a.m., closed one the left lane of traffic. By 8:43 a.m., the roadway reopened.

Acadian Ambulance officials told WBRZ that the crash involved three vehicles.

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"It doesn't appear any injuries at the moment," a spokesperson said. "Nothing critical for sure." 

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