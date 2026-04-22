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Mississippi State Auditor's Office arrests 3 people accused of unemployment fraud
JACKSON, Miss. — Three people accused of submitting fraudulent claims to obtain unemployment funds have been arrested by the Mississippi State Auditor's Office.
Chadwick Stubbs, Blair Stubbs and Shinka Stubbs used the identities of 13 inmates to obtain unemployment funds. According to Mississippi officials, the 13 inmates were incarcerated with Blair and Chadwick Stubbs at the time the claims were submitted to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security
If convicted, Chadwick, Blair and Shinka Stubbs face up to $36,000 in fines and up to 45 years in prison.
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