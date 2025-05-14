86°
Blue Bayou will not open for the 2025 season, sources say
ST. GEORGE - The Blue Bayou portion of Blue Bayou Dixie Landin' will not open for the 2025 season.
The theme park's social media page on Facebook removed mentions of Blue Bayou from its profile information, and in a post announcing the opening date of Dixie Landin' — May 23 — there was no mention of an opening date for the water park.
When WBRZ asked about the opening date for Blue Bayou, we were told that Blue Bayou would not be opening for the 2025 season.
It was not immediately clear whether this meant the water park would be closed permanently. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
