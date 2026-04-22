DEA, Louisiana Blue hosting Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at BRPD Headquarters

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, the Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Louisiana and nationwide.

In Baton Rouge on Saturday, the DEA and volunteers from Louisiana Blue will be collecting donations of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters on Airline Highway. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets to prevent these drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

"This is not like the 1970s, where drug abuse begins in a back alley with a drug dealer," Louisiana Blue's Kandyce Cowart said. "Many times it begins in the home when children or teenagers or visitors to our homes come across, usually opioid medications leftover from a procedure or surgery."