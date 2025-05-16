Parish president mourns loss of iconic landmark after devastating fire

WHITE CASTLE - Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle posted a heartfelt message on social media about the loss of the historic Nottoway Plantation after a devastating fire Thursday evening.

Daigle said the plantation, which was built in 1859, was the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the south.

"While its early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice, over the last several decades it evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue. Since the 1980s, it has welcomed visitors from around the world who came to appreciate its architecture and confront the legacies of its era," Daigle said.

Daigle also said he and the parish were both "deeply thankful" that there were no injuries reported in the blaze and that he wanted to express his sincere gratitude for all the emergency and first responders who helped contain and put out the fire.

The parish president said the way the building was constructed could have reduced overall damage.

"The good thing is that the home was built in different phases. The south wing is different from the center of the home, which may allow a lot of preservation in the center part of Nottoway."

He said that the new owners, Mr. Dan and his wife, have already said that they will have contractors out to the building as soon as they can to preserve the part of history.

"As we process this tragedy, let us recommit ourselves to protecting and honoring our shared history — not just in grand structures, but in the values we carry forward."