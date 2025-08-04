Parents, students in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes getting ready for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE - Students and their families across the capital region are getting ready for the upcoming school year.

On Sunday, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards held a back to school event alongside Regina Barrow. Students got free supplies, haircuts and sports physicals along with resource information for the upcoming year.

In Livingston Parish, Jump and Club Outreach hosted an event to get kids up, moving and excited to get back to class. They gave away supplies, food and had free haircuts as well.