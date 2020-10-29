Parents rush to pick up kids as storm conditions forced school changes Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - As Hurricane Zeta approaches, the East Baton Rouge school system made a quick decision to close their campuses early on Wednesday.

Parents flocked to the schools to pick up their kids ahead of the storm.

It was an early-dismissal-frenzy at Buchanan Elementary School with parents lined up around the block.

"I'm just happy I was able to leave work early to come pick up my kids because I know some parents can't leave," Katherine Hall said.

"It's no problem. It's their safety. I'm able to pick my kids up and not worry about if the bus is going to get here early or late. Due to the weather, I don't have to worry about them walking to the bus stop," Dreaka Morgan said.

Over at Mckinley Middle Magnet School, some parents arrived well before their kids' dismissal.

"You never know what's going to happen until the last minute, so you have to make last-minute preparations for everything," one parent said.

The doors closed for East Baton Rouge middle and high school students at 12:30 p.m and at 1:30 p.m. for elementary students.

Some parents say although closing school early was a last-minute decision, they are happy that their children will be safe.

"I've been prepared for plenty of storms. I just have to pick up the kids and get to the house safely. We'll have everything we need," Melissa Triplett said.