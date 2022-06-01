Parents arrested for murder of 8-week-old after doctor found skull fracture, broken ribs and brain injuries

BATON ROUGE - Parents were arrested in a case involving the death of their 8-week-old son, the sheriff's office said late Wednesday.

Parents Analise Bussone Noehl and John Franklin Noehl were booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.

According to arrest paperwork, John Noehl told deputies he was playing with the newborn and his 2-year-old son outside his home at 3988 Meadow Ridge Dr. on May 24.

John Noehl said he took the baby inside and put him in a portable bouncing chair.

The father said he popped back outside, and when he came back into the home the baby was choking, gasping for air, and passed out. The father told deputies he tried to give the baby CPR until EMS arrived at the home.

During the ordeal, Analise Noehl was asleep, according to the affidavit.

While taking statements, deputies noted that the parents said the baby fell out of the portable bouncing chair three or four weeks prior. The parents did not take the baby to the doctor or seek any medical treatment for their child.

At the hospital, medical staff said the child had suffered a skull fracture, internal bleeding, fixed pupils, brain hemorrhaging, broken ribs, and bruises on the baby's back. Medical personnel told deputies there were calcium deposits along the newborn's ribs, a sign that previous wounds were healing.

Doctors determined the previous injuries came from two to three weeks before evaluation and the CPR administered would not have bruised the baby's back or broken any ribs.

Three days later, the newborn died in the hospital. Because of the injuries, the child's death was ruled a homicide and the parents were arrested.