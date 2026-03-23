Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem canceled because of war in Iran

JERUSALEM — The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has canceled next week's Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives to Jerusalem because of the war in the Middle East.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said the traditional procession will be replaced by a moment of prayer for the city at a location yet to be determined. Also, the annual Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday has been postponed.

"The restrictions imposed by the conflict and the events of recent days do not bode well for any imminent improvement," Pizzaballa said.

The cardinal said that, with the situation always evolving, it is impossible to schedule Holy Week celebrations.

"It is already clear, however, that ordinary celebrations open to all cannot take place," he said.