60°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of 15-year-olds arrested for sending threats to multiple St. Tammany schools
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two 15-year-old girls were arrested after they allegedly made multiple threats toward schools on the Northshore.
The St. Tammany School System reported the threats to the sheriff's office shortly after midnight Thursday. Sheriff's deputies later discovered the threats came from two former students who live in Slidell and Lacombe, respectively.
Investigators determined that no schools were in any danger.
Both teenagers were arrested on terrorizing charges, and one of them also faces a charge for obstruction of justice. No other details on the case were immediately available due to the suspects' ages.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Subdivision overlay project delays testing patience of residents
-
Pleas for a juvenile jail on the west side of the river...
-
Sheriff's office investigating video of reckless driver going airborne on Ascension highway
-
Day after 'sick out' over COVID concerns, EBR educators take message directly...
-
BR woman recounts meeting NOLA man now jailed after police found dismembered...