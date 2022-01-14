Pair of 15-year-olds arrested for sending threats to multiple St. Tammany schools

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two 15-year-old girls were arrested after they allegedly made multiple threats toward schools on the Northshore.

The St. Tammany School System reported the threats to the sheriff's office shortly after midnight Thursday. Sheriff's deputies later discovered the threats came from two former students who live in Slidell and Lacombe, respectively.

Investigators determined that no schools were in any danger.

Both teenagers were arrested on terrorizing charges, and one of them also faces a charge for obstruction of justice. No other details on the case were immediately available due to the suspects' ages.