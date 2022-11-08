Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine

LSU Women’s Basketball could not have asked for a better start to the season as they defeated Bellarmine 125-50 Monday night. In the win, the Tigers set records for most points scored in a game with 125, previously at 118 in 1986 and shattered the record for most free throws in a game with 44 made free throws. The previous record was 34 back in 2012.

Maryland transfer Angel Reese led the Tigers with 31 points and 13 rebounds as she secured her first double-double for LSU. Freshman Sa’Myah Smith also earned a double-double as she finished the night with 12 points and 11 boards. Sharpshooters Jasmine Carson and Alexis Morris added 17 and 16 points for the Tigers, respectively.

The Tigers will be back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for Military Appreciation Night on Thursday as the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7:00PM.