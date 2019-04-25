Owner: Lafayette cannabis store raided by law enforcement

71°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LAFAYETTE - The owner of a cannabis store in Lafayette said his business was raided by law enforcement overnight.

KATC is reporting that deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were on scene overnight going in and out of Cajun Cannabis. Officials wouldn't disclose what they were doing there or if anything was removed from the store.

The store first opened its doors on April 20. The business sells several CBD products including CBD oils, lotions, bath products, hemp clothing, and more.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has said the sale of any CBD products is illegal. Officials told KATC, there were concerns about the legality of the business.

