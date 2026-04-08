Owner ends plan for Springfield shooting range after outcry

SPRINGFIELD – A Livingston Parish property owner has withdrawn plans for a shooting range in Springfield after public outcry.

“Due to all of the negative attention, the owner withdrew his plans for the shooting range,” Springfield Fire Chief Brian Drury told WBRZ News 2 on Thursday.

The move comes after a heated 50-minute long debate at last week’s Livingston Parish Council meeting. A final decision on the issue was set to be made Friday night. Drury said he believes the item has been removed from the agenda.

Residents along Hutchinson Road argued that the gun range would diminish property value even further than already done so by the flood. Another topic discussed was the environment the firing range would ultimately turn the residential neighborhood into, some citing sounds and safety as major concerns.

"I'm not against guns, I don't mind people going shooting, but having an overabundance of guns on quiet times, like weekends is one of my concerns." said EJ Moore.

The property owner, Jay Foster, told WBRZ that he was confused with the opposition. He said sound tests show that the cars passing on the road are louder than gun shots neighbors would hear.

"I'm just really disappointed in what's happening I never thought it'd be the day where someone would tell you can't do something because they just don't want you to do it,” Foster said. “They gave reasons why they don't want it, but then we explained it, it's been answered, but then they still don't want it. There's a new excuse."