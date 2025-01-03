68°
Overturned cement truck in Livingston Parish blocking traffic

2 hours 22 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 10:05 AM January 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - An overturned cement truck was blocking some lanes of traffic in Livingston Parish. 

According to the parish sheriff's office, the overturn happened at the roundabout at the intersection of 447 and Highway 16. 

Deputies said there was a steady flow of traffic in both directions under traffic control guidance. It was not clear if there were any injuries. 

