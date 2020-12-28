Overnight police pursuit that began in Mandeville ends in Walker early Monday

WALKER- On Monday (Dec. 28) morning, early morning traffic on I-12 West at Walker South Road/Highway 447 was slightly disrupted following a police pursuit that ended in Livingston Parish.

The overnight chase reportedly began in Mandeville and ended on I-12 W at the Walker exit when state police deployed spikes to halt the driver of a pump truck that had a hose dragging on the road, causing sparks.

Officials say the trouble started in Mandeville when police tried to pull the driver over, and he kept right on going.

Eventually, the driver was apprehended and is reportedly now in custody.

As of 5:45 a.m., all lanes along I-12 W at Walker South Road, some of which were briefly closed, have been reopened.

