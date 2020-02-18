Overnight crime spree targeted upscale neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – Police investigated a dozen overnight vehicle burglaries in an upscale, close-knit neighborhood off Kenilworth Parkway Tuesday.

As many as nine vehicles in the Walden subdivision were burglarized. A handful of others were targeted on Rodney Drive, just down the block.

Police only described the cases as burglaries, but people wrote on social media they woke up Tuesday to find windows of vehicles smashed.

Police did not have a report of what items were taken.

Homes in the Walden community can reach sales prices up to or over $400,000.

Police did not have information about who was responsible for the crime spree.

