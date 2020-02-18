70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight crime spree targeted upscale neighborhood

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 October 23, 2018 4:07 PM October 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Police investigated a dozen overnight vehicle burglaries in an upscale, close-knit neighborhood off Kenilworth Parkway Tuesday.

As many as nine vehicles in the Walden subdivision were burglarized. A handful of others were targeted on Rodney Drive, just down the block.

Police only described the cases as burglaries, but people wrote on social media they woke up Tuesday to find windows of vehicles smashed.

Police did not have a report of what items were taken.

Homes in the Walden community can reach sales prices up to or over $400,000.

Police did not have information about who was responsible for the crime spree.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days