Overloaded electrical outlet causes apartment fire; ten people displaced

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Ten people were displaced after an overloaded electrical outlet caused a fire in a multifamily apartment duplex. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire on Rodin Drive off Renoir Avenue started around 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly before it could spread and destroy the entire building. 

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the displaced residents. 

