43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night

2 hours 3 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, December 27 2022 Dec 27, 2022 December 27, 2022 10:47 PM December 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night. 

The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses.

Some traffic lights were also reportedly not functioning in the area.

Trending News

Entergy did not immediately explain what caused the outages but said it expects to have power restored by around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days