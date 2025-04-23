71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outage maps show almost 5,000 people without power in East Baton Rouge

2 hours 1 minute 55 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 5:58 AM April 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Almost 5,000 people woke up Wednesday morning without power, according to Entergy's outage map. 

The outage largely affected customers in the Shenandoah and Old Jefferson areas. There was no clear reason immediately given for the outage. 

As of 5:56 a.m., Entergy reported 4,995 customers were without power. At 7 a.m., that number was down to 1,442.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to Entergy officials for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days