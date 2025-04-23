75°
Outage maps show almost 5,000 people without power in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Almost 5,000 people woke up Wednesday morning without power, according to Entergy's outage map.
The outage largely affected customers in the Shenandoah and Old Jefferson areas. There was no clear reason immediately given for the outage.
As of 5:56 a.m., Entergy reported 4,995 customers were without power. At 7 a.m., that number was down to 1,442.
WBRZ has reached out to Entergy officials for more information.
