Outage caused by 'equipment failure' puts 1,400 Entergy customers out of power
BATON ROUGE - An outage Thursday morning left approximately 1,400 Entergy customers without power after an "equipment failure," according to officials.
At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Entergy spokesperson David Freese said the outage was related to equipment failure on the distribution system. The outage primarily affected neighborhoods off of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
"We’ve restored thousands of customers and are working on restoring the remaining approximately 50 this morning," Freese said.
An hour later, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the outage had spread from affecting 50 customers to affecting 1,380, according to the Entergy outage map. It's unclear why the outage spread to affect more customers.
WBRZ will keep this story updated once power is restored.
