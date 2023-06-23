77°
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
Watch as Chris Nakamoto and Brandi B. Harris ask the tough questions about what's driving Baton Rouge's fentanyl problem and how we can tackle it.
The special can be watched on-demand here.
Click here for more information on behavioral health from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Click here to contact the Louisiana Mental Health and Substance Abuse Hotlines
