Osceola Street church catches fire; cause yet to be determined

BATON ROUGE — An Osceola Street church caught fire on Thursday, Baton Rouge Fire said.

The cause of the fire at Hall of Faith Church is still under investigation by BRFD investigators. The blaze started around 12:18 p.m. and was put out by 12:30 p.m., fire officials added.

The fire was contained in the attic, with minor water damage done to the rest of the building. According to a BRFD spokesperson, the fire caused $23,000 in damage to the church near Seneca Street.

Baton Rouge EMS and Entergy were also called to the scene.