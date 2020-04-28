Oscars make one-time exception for streaming eligibility because of coronavirus

The Oscars are making special accommodations by allowing movies who were forced to release via streaming or video on demand to be able to compete for best picture in next year's awards.

The decision came from the board for the group that presides over the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also made several other changes to the awards process, among them the consolidation of sound editing and sound mixing into one "sound" category.

Of course this all comes about after theaters closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, noting that only movies with a "previously planned theatrical release" would be eligible. Previously, the Academy requires at least a week long theatrical run in order to qualify for the award.

In a statement, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stressed that the organization's commitment to the theatrical experience is "unchanged and unwavering." The Academy has faced pressure to relax its rules as Netflix, especially, pushes for inclusion in the awards competition.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards remains scheduled for February 28 of next year, and the Academy will follow guidelines set forth by federal, state, and health officials.