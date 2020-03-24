Opioid treatment program uses technology-driven methods to replace group therapy

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana residents who suffer from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) typically meet in person for group therapy sessions. Experts say this form of treatment has become one of the most effective tools in treating addiction.

However, with the stay-at-home directive barring residents from engaging in social/group activities, these types of support meetings will have to be adjusted.

The Lake Wellness Center issued a statement, explaining that it's successfully created a telehealth program that will enable physicians, patients, and counselors to communicate online while still maintaining HIPPA compliance through secure video conferencing.

In its statement, Lake Wellness said, "“While we may not know how long this virus will impact our communities, we want patients to know we are here to help them. We believe that, by working together, this method of communication will allow us to continue to provide safe and effective treatment to patients in need, particularly those with opioid addiction."

