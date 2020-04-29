Opelousas teacher arrested on charges of indecent behavior with a student

Toranza Arvie Photo: KATC

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A Louisiana teacher has been arrested on accusations of engaging in indecent behavior with a minor.

According to KATC, a teacher at Opelousas Junior High was jailed after being investigated for acting inappropriately with a female student.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins confirmed that 57-year-old Toranza Arvie of Ville Platte, a teacher at OJHS, was apprehended and jailed on charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Opelousas Police confirmed the arrest, saying their investigation started with a complaint by a parent who alleged Arvie had behaved indecently with at least one female student.

The investigation was initiated by the girl's parent, who said they became concerned upon noticing inappropriate text messages between their child and Arvie.

Jenkins says the alleged contact was unrelated to anything having to do with school or school work.

OPD said there may be more juveniles involved.

Arvie is on leave without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

Arvie was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday. More charges are pending.