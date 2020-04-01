Online workouts popular during social distancing

BATON ROUGE/PRAIRIEVILLE - While everyone is safe at home during the coronavirus crisis, many are looking for things to do. That includes staying active and holding themselves accountable to their physical fitness goals.

With gyms closed, business owners and trainers are finding new ways to reach their clients and people are taking notice.

Fitness Trainer Ken Falgoust and his friend Lori Canova, a pro figure competitor and dance school owner, normally teach classes at Anytime Fitness in Prairieville four times a week. Their classes are typically packed with people looking for a good workout, but with the gym closed they're searching for a new way to reach them.

"The clients began to contact us and said hey, we need something," said Falgoust. "We're trying to get everyone's mind off of this virus."

It's why they starting live streaming their workout classes on YouTube.

"Whether it's dance, fitness, these things are outlets for people," said Canova. "They need somewhere to go to let their frustrations out."

Saturday's class on YouTube channel Falgoust Fitness was viewed live by about 130 people. Falgoust is also a physical trainer and offering his services via FaceTime. For more information, contact falgoustrongfitness@gmail.com.

Pure Barre Baton Rouge is another local gym offering on-demand classes.

For the last couple of weeks, Pure Barre has been streaming live classes on it's Pure Barre GO Facebook page. Rebecca Lemoine, the owner of Pure Barre Baton Rouge, says it's important to have a keep a routine.

"I think working out is a great way to help navigate and help your mental health as well as staying active just makes you feel better," said Lemoine.

Thousands of people around the country have tuned in to the Pure Barre GO classes on Facebook. They're doing their workout at home, in their backyard, on the patio, or wherever they can find space.

In the next few days, Lemoine says Pure Barre Baton Rouge will start live streaming classes on Facebook with local teachers.

"Everyone can join in on Facebook and chat while we take class and experience it together at the same time," Lemoine said.

Many other gyms are hopping on board with live streaming workouts.