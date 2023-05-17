Online threat made against East Ascension High prompts police investigation

GONZALES - Administrators said they found no sign of any real danger after investigating a threat made against East Ascension High.

In the statement sent to parents Tuesday, school leaders said that the Gonzales Police Department had also been called in to investigate the threat made on social media. The person responsible has reportedly been identified, and the campus is not facing any immediate danger, according to the school.

Read the following statement from the principal below.

Dear Spartan Families,

I want to share with you information about a potential threat that has been swiftly investigated and addressed.

This morning, the Gonzales Police Department and our administration began investigating a threat posted on social media. The individual who made the threat has been identified, addressed and will face appropriate consequences for the distress caused to campus.

Although the threat was found not credible, as with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have acted accordingly. I want to thank our law enforcement partners working quickly to bring closure to the incident.

Please encourage your child to let a teacher or administrator know if a situation exists that could ever place him or her and others in danger. Only by working as a school community can we maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve at East Ascension High School.

Sincerely,

Lauren Avery

Principal