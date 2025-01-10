41°
One-year-old among three killed in triple homicide Thursday

2 hours 46 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 12:11 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

AMITE - Deputies said a one-year-old was one of three people killed in a triple homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. deputies were called to an address on Sawmill Road for "an apparent triple homicide." When they arrived, they found three victims: a 40-year-old woman, her 10-year-old son, and her one-year-old nephew. 

The suspect, Ryant Jones, 31, was taken into custody and booked for three counts of first-degree murder. 

Sheriff Clay Chutz said "This was a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims family, all the first responders that worked this tragedy, and the entire community."

