One-year-old among three killed in triple homicide; suspect is victims' uncle, brother, father

AMITE - Deputies said a one-year-old was one of three people killed in a triple homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. deputies were called to an address on Sawmill Road for "an apparent triple homicide."

The suspect, Ryant Jones, 31, was taken into custody and booked for three counts of first-degree murder.

Family members identified the victims as 40-year-old Rhonda Powell, her 10-year-old, Braylon Powell and her nephew, 1-year old Hayden Madison.

Jones, Rhonda Powell's brother and Madison's father, is one of six siblings. He and his son were staying with her, and she was taking care of them.

The family wants to make it clear, they believe there are four victims in this case, the fourth being Jones.

"It has been horrific and 100% avoidable if we would have gotten adequate healthcare," relative Deondra Robertson-Warner said.

She said the day before the stabbings, Jones said he started hearing voices, so they took him to a health facility to get treatment. She said they typically give him a shot, but this time they gave him a pill. The hospital refused to commit him despite their requests because he was acting aggressively.

Less than 24 hours after bringing him to get medical attention, the stabbings occurred. WBRZ was told that when the siblings arrived, they found Jones in a daze saying he had been given the wrong medicine.

In addition, the person who typically intervened when these medical episodes happen was Jones' mother. But she is currently in ICU, awaiting heart surgery.

"This was a horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims family, all the first responders that worked this tragedy, and the entire community," Sheriff Clay Chutz said.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family. Donations can be made here.