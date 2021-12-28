79°
One wounded in Monday night Baker shooting

Tuesday, December 28 2021
Source: Baker Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - One person was wounded in a Baker area shooting on the Monday after the holiday weekend, authorities say. 

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, a drive-by shooting occurred on Gibbens Payne Avenue Monday night.

One person was shot and wounded. Dunn says the injured person was treated at an area hospital and released.

Though police confirmed that a suspect has been identified in the case, the suspect is not in custody as of Tuesday morning.

