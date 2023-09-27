One week after his son's arrest, high-ranking BRPD officer placed on leave as feds investigate department

Troy Lawrence Sr. (left) and Troy Lawrence Jr. (right)

BATON ROUGE - Troy Lawrence Sr., a BRPD deputy chief whose police officer son was arrested last week after it was revealed he tased a handcuffed suspect, has been placed on administrative leave as the department faces a federal investigation over alleged police misconduct.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Wednesday morning that Lawrence Sr. was put on leave as the department continues to investigate the actions of the Street Crimes unit. The unit was scuttled last month as the department started looking into claims of excessive force tied to Street Crimes' use of a makeshift interrogation site known as the "Brave Cave."

Multiple lawsuits allege that arrestees were physically abused and unlawfully strip-searched inside the crude facility, which appeared to be little more than an empty warehouse.

Troy Lawrence Sr. —who's been with the department more than 25 years — was previously commander of the Street Crimes unit, formerly known as the BRAVE unit.

Troy Lawrence Jr. resigned in late August as BRPD started his termination process. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the FBI are currently investigating the allegations of misconduct tied to Lawrence Jr. and other members of the defunct Street Crimes unit.

Two more officers with ties to the Street Crimes unit were also placed on leave earlier this month, though the department would not explain what led to that decision.