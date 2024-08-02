93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One transported after house fire on North Street Friday afternoon

1 hour 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2024 Aug 2, 2024 August 02, 2024 5:35 PM August 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on North Street near Gebelin Street on Friday afternoon.

According to people at the scene, the resident of the house was brought inside a neighbor's home as they called for the fire department.

Trending News

The resident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Their condition as well as the cause of the fire is unknown as of this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days