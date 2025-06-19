One Tank Trips: The State Capitol

BATON ROUGE — While the panoramic views from the Louisiana State Capitol are breathtaking, they're just one of the building's many unique features, all thanks to the vision of former Gov. Huey P. Long.

Tracy Tullier is a tour guide at the Louisiana State Capital and said that there are more questions about the historic building than there are answers.

"Well, Huey P. Long, during his administration from 1928 to 1932, he wanted something built that Louisiana people would love and be proud to show off," Tullier said.

Long's ambition resulted in a towering structure adorned with 26 different types of marble. The opulent design includes burgundy marble imported from Italy and green marble sourced from Vermont, alongside extensive use of bronze throughout the building.

The Capitol boasts 34 floors, each featuring intricate details. Beyond being a bustling tourist attraction, it serves as the daily meeting place for lawmakers who craft and vote on legislation, manage state budgets, and make decisions impacting the lives of Louisianans.

"You gotta come on the tour and there's a lot of fun facts you'll find," Tullier said. "We learn something new every day ourselves here in the Capitol."

Visitors can embark on a tour to wander through grand marble halls, and marvel at larger-than-life statues and murals depicting Louisiana's dramatic history and powerful political figures. A somber reminder of the past also awaits: bullet holes from Huey Long's 1935 assassination are still visible in the Capitol walls.