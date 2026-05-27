TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B, stop and go traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10; CLEARED

7:35a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Ardenwood Dr at Harry Dr; CLEARED

8:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Industriplex Blvd; CLEARED