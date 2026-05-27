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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
7:30a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B, stop and go traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10; CLEARED
7:35a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Ardenwood Dr at Harry Dr; CLEARED
Trending News
8:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Industriplex Blvd; CLEARED
More News
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News Video
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Ascension Parish man arrested for rape pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced...
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$32 user fee renewal for fire protection district heads to Livingston Parish...
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East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president's office announces new program to fight blight
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BRPD encourages safe cycling during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Sports Video
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Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
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LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
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Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids
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LSU baseball officially out of the NCAA postseason
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LSU softball looks ahead to playing better in 2027