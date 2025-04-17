One Tank Trips: Old Rusty Gate Farm

LIVINGSTON - Get ready to channel your inner zen at Old Rusty Gate Farms with goat yoga!

Goats and yoga aren't usually connected, but thanks to Sarah Allen, it’s only a tank of gas away if driving from the capital city.

“Anytime you’re in nature, it’s good for you. It’s good for your soul, it’s good for your body to just relax and do something different,” Allen said.

Allen said that the idea sparked to open up her home to others after spending time tending to the farm. She also thought about how she could let others experience her everyday life on the farm.

“Goats are very sweet, happy animals, they have fun personalities, so people, they’re not coming to take a serious yoga class," Allen said.

Whether someone is trying to ground down the tree pose or practicing other techniques, these goats will help anyone stay balanced on and off the mat.

It's a unique experience where not only is a yoga class being held, but you're testing your balance with a goat on your back.

The regulars describe it as a getaway that is a breath of fresh air. It’s a way to relax and a place to get up close and personal with nature.

Allen said she wants everyone to feel right at home, and witnesses friendships being made.

"We have swings and rocking chairs," Allen said. "Enjoy yourself, please don’t feel like you have to rush off and go."

Whether it's goat yoga, feeding baby goats, milking one, or attending a soap-making class, Old Rusty Gate has endless opportunities to unwind and connect with nature.