One Tank Trips: The Baton Rouge Gallery Center for contemporary art

BATON ROUGE— Inside the Baton Rouge Gallery, the walls are filled with bold colors, abstract shapes and ideas meant to spark conversation.

For 60 years, the gallery has been a cornerstone of the capital city’s arts community, showcasing contemporary works from local and regional artists and giving visitors a place to explore new perspectives.

“Art is never not important,” said gallery president Jason Andreasen. “The idea of people coming up with new ideas and being bold enough to share them.”

The gallery features a wide range of artistic styles, from abstract paintings to installations that address social and political issues. Andreasen said that diversity of expression is part of what makes art meaningful.

“Sometimes that can be more aesthetic, sometimes that can be more political, sometimes that can deal with social issues going on,” Andreasen said. “You’ll see all of those things happen within the space. But art is really about communication and connection.”

Unlike museums that may showcase historical works, the Baton Rouge Gallery focuses entirely on contemporary art created by living artists, many of whom live and work in Louisiana.

“For us, contemporary art is really about the approach and the idea of living artists,” Andreasen said. “All of the work that you’re going to see here are made by living artists who, by and large, live in the state of Louisiana working professional artists.”

Exhibitions rotate throughout the year, meaning visitors can return often and find something new each time they walk through the doors.

Many of the pieces on display are also available for purchase, offering art lovers the opportunity to support local creators and take home a one-of-a-kind work.

The Baton Rouge Gallery is open six days a week and continues to serve as a space where creativity, conversation and community come together.