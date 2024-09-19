One Tank Trips: Mountain Biking at Bogue Chitto State Park

FRANKLINTON - Between 20 miles of outdoor trails and a skills park, you've got everything you need for a "wheelie" good time at Bogue Chitto State Park.

The park's newly revamped mountain biking trail is taking the sport to new heights in Louisiana. Three years ago, the Development Coordinator for the Northshore Off-Road Bicycle Association (NORBA) Toby Cortez spearheaded the effort to bring this park to life.

You can watch the efforts to build the park in a new documentary on Amazon Prime called "Right Here, Right Now." Cortez provides deep insight into the making of a successfully revitalized mountain bike trail and community on the North Shore of Louisiana.

“If you come out here and you’re a novice, there’s things for you to do…. If you come out here and you’re an X-Games-type that wants to jump, there are things for you to do," Cortez said.

There aren't any peaks or valleys in Louisiana, but the trails and skills park provide enough excitement for riders of all ages. The great thing about this park is that it's tailored for every skill level, and there are markings on each trail so you can choose the one that suits your level of experience.

Within the next six months, Bogue Chitto State Park plans to unveil a new adaptive mountain bike trail for veterans and people with disabilities.