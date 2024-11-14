One Tank Trips: Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, LA - This week, we're trading our gas tank for a horse and carriage to travel back in time to the 16th-century village of Albright.

For 24 years, the Louisiana Renaissance Festival (LRF) has been an escape from reality for many Lords and Ladies who are seeking an adventure like no other.

Set in the 1500s, the LRF has successfully attracted thousands of people each year with entertaining acts, beautiful artisan jewelry and crafts, music, games, food and fun!

“What is most enchanting to our heart is the opportunity to meet our people...Those moments and those chance interactions are what truly make us happy," Queen Elizabeth, the Ren Fest Queen, said.

Knights in shining armor, peasants and jesters are abundant at the festival. Many attendees dress up or rent costumes and some even make their own!

“I am a mushroom farmer. We were originally going to go with Warlock but then I said it would be a lot funnier if I was just a simple mushroom merchant," Christian Coreil, a festival-goer, said. It was his 10th time in attendance and he gave out mini plastic mushrooms to passersby as tokens of friendship.

Some of the most notable shows include glass blowing, Pablo Garbanzo who juggles knives, belly dancing, jousting, and birds of prey. Most acts are family-friendly, but if you attend the washing wenches, you may have to cover your child's ears and eyes for some parts! There are child-specific activities too, like pony rides and a giant swing.

Every weekend, the LRF has a different theme. You can find those details here. The last weekend of the LRF is December 7 and 8, and both finale nights are ended with a fireworks show over the lake.

Have a suggestion of where the next One Tank Trip should be? Email Falon at onetanktrips@wbrz.com