One Tank Trips: Louisiana Lights

BATON ROUGE - There's a new light show in town! Located behind the LSU Rural Life Museum in the Windrush Gardens, Louisiana Lights is where the holidays shine.

For the first year at the Windrush Gardens, 400,000 twinkling bulbs have been arranged throughout the property to highlight its history and beauty. The garden is over 100 years old and the buildings you'll see on your walk belonged to the Burden family. All of the lighting displays have names and themes that are reflective of the garden's history, such as the "Oscillating Orchard"-- inspired by the fruit trees on the property.

Director of the LSU Rural Life Museum, Bill Stark, said this project was in the works for three years before it was brought to life. His team had to take careful consideration when planning the drainage, electrical work and design of the light shows to make sure the historic gardens weren't damaged in the process.

Tickets are $20 per person and parking per car is $10. Stark says all of the money from ticket sales will go towards upkeep of the gardens and historic Burden family buildings. Click here for tickets and information about themed nights coming up soon.