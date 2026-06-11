One Tank Trips: The Back Nine

GONZALES — An indoor golf facility in Gonzales is giving golfers a place to practice their swing, host events and play the game year-round.

The Back Nine is a 24-hour facility for members, meaning golfers can get time in on rainy days, when it's too hot outside or whenever their schedule allows.

"It's really a great place to come and you can work on your game if you're a golfer," owner Lee Elgin said. "If you're just getting into golf, it's a great place to practice."

Golfers bring their own clubs and get real-time reps to work on their skills. Lee says the more time you put into your swing, the better the results.

"The game of golf is about your swing, so the more swings you can get in, the better you're going to be," Lee said.

Lee and co-owner Beth Elgin say the goal is to build a golf-centered community and make the game more accessible for anyone who wants to play.

"Again, I don't know how to swing the golf club so just doing the repetition and Lee telling me how to do it," Beth Elgin said.

The facility is not just for serious golfers. Non-members can book a tee time during regular hours and the space is open to people who just want to hang out.

"It's a place where you can come if you're not a golfer, you can hang out with your partner that is the golfer — whether it's your husband or your boyfriend or your friend," Beth said.

Beyond practice, The Back Nine also lets guests host events, bring their own food and drinks and play games like darts and Battleship using golf balls.

Since opening earlier this year, the facility has been welcoming golfers of all skill levels. Tee times can be booked online or a free demo is available by stopping in.