One Tank Trips: Lee's Diner

HAMMOND — You could travel all over to find a good spot to dine, but a place in Hammond is serving a taste of the good ole days, where every bite is a blast from the past: Lee's Diner.

Who knew Flavor Town was in Hammond? You’ll know you’re here when you see the neon lights, checkered floors, and a building that has just as much flavor as the menu.

Take it from the regulars, “A great 50’s atmosphere, it’s unbelievable. You bring your friends here, you bring your family here,” Chris Powers, a local, said.

The trendy yet original drive-in is classic and a legendary spot. It is a place where modern meets nostalgia, taking you back to the 50’s.

Russell Tallo is just one of the faces behind this family-owned gem, serving up great memories since 1996.

“It’s just unique, you know, it’s classic. Everything is done fresh, fresh hamburgers and even pancakes made from scratch" said Tallo.

Made from scratch with family recipes and ingredients that keep the grill sizzling and locals coming back.

“The hamburgers are 50s style, it’s just great,” one local said.

“I love anything with the lasagna or the spaghetti because the sweet sauce here is great,” Laurie Turner said.

Turned said she grew up going to Lee's Dinner with her sister, “Lee's is a place where you come and you feel at home."

The sister said that they do not just come for the burgers or sandwiches, they come for the experience.

Take it from Joey Bursavich, who’s been going to Lee's Diner every single day for 24 years.

"Sometimes I come multiple times a day," said Bursavich. “It’s the food, but it’s also the people. They become like family to us,” Bursavich said.