One Tank Trips: BR.cade
BATON ROUGE — Step into a time machine on Government Street, where for just $5, you can unlock unlimited free play on vintage arcade games at BR.cade. What began as a passion project for Casey Wells and his fellow co-owners, fueled by a love for collecting classic arcade games, has blossomed into a local gem.
"We've been collecting arcade games for quite a while, the past seven years or so," Wells said. "And it got to a point our collection was so massive, we decided we had to do something with it. So here's BR.cade."
The establishment boasts 30 original arcade games and nine pinball machines, all carefully maintained.
"Every game in here is all original, from the CRT monitors to the game boards, the controls," Wells explained, highlighting the dedication to authenticity. "We just feel like it's a lost art."
Wells and his co-owners wanted to share their affection for this bygone era with Baton Rouge, ensuring the retro theme permeated the entire space. The nostalgia factor is a major draw.
You might remember playing these games as a kid, but now you're all grown up and you can come feel the nostalgia and stay and play as late as you want.
BR.cade isn't just an arcade; it also doubles as a bar, offering patrons the chance to "select your character and your beverage and enjoy the ultimate retro experience."
Thomas Mahon, the manager, describes it as "a flashback to another era where arcades were a big deal, and they were sought after and treated with respect." The atmosphere fosters connection, with games like pinball and classic sports titles providing the perfect icebreaker.
"You might see an older couple in their 60s playing pinball next to a group of college kids having a good time, and everybody enjoys it," Wells said. "It's a lot of fun."
Whether you're reliving your childhood or discovering these classics for the first time, BR.cade aims to be a mind-blowing, attention-grabbing spot that just might become your new favorite hangout.
